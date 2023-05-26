













Pokémon TCG reveals Obsidian Flames, the new Scarlet and Purple expansion

the new expansion Scarlet and Purple – Obsidian Flames will present to the Pokémon ex Teracrystal of changing rates in Pokémon TCG, which will cause some cards of the aforementioned class to have a different Energy type.

Source: The Pokemon Company

To make it clearer, the Trainers will be able to see a Dark-type Charizard ex instead of its Fire-type, as well as a Former Lightning-type Tyranitar instead of its Fighting or Dark-types.

when they attack, type-shifting ex-Teracrystal Pokémon will use the same Energy as their regular type; however, they will have a different Weakness that corresponds to the type they have switched to.

These cards will follow the same rules as Pokémon ex: when they are Knocked Out, you get 2 prize cards.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple – Obsidian Flames – The Cards

In addition to previously revealed details about the new expansion of Pokémon TCG, We also present you some cards that are already confirmed for the Obsidian Flames set.

15 Pokemon ex and 6 Pokemon ex Teracrystal

12 Pokémon of rarity Rare Illustration

6 rarity Pokémon and Supporter cards Rare Special Illustration

12 Pokémon and Supporter cards of rarity ultra rare with expanded and embossed illustrations

with expanded and embossed illustrations 3 rarity cards Hyper Rare gilded and embossed

However, Scarlet and Purple – Obsidian Flames will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer Crates, and special collections.

Before the physical release, Trainers will be able to play Scarlet and Purple – Obsidian Flames digitally through the application Pokemon TCG Live on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows starting August 10, 2023.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Scarlet and Purple Battle Pass – Obsidian Flames will give Trainers a new deck featuring Dark-type Charizard ex. Players will also be able to unlock an additional premium deck of Toedscruel ex by redeeming crystals earned from completing the day’s quests.

