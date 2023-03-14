We are a few days away from the release of the Pokémon TCG card expansion that will include the pocket monsters of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple for Nintendo Switch.

That will be from March 17 in a pre-launch event. The full release will take place on March 31, and information recently surfaced about some of the Pokémon from the Paldea region that will be available with this set of cards.

This pack of cards includes, in addition to new Pokémon, one corresponding to a trainer and a few ultra-powerful Pokémon-ex. Among the latter is a Pokémon-ex Tera with a new mechanic.

However, all of the Tera Pokémon-ex cards in this expansion have a bonus in that it is not possible to damage them while they are sitting, whether the damage comes from the opponent in turn or even from the owner of the card.

The following is a list of the cards in the expansion Pokemon Scarlet and Purple from Pokemon TCG. In total there are ten and include their respective image:

Arcanine-ex (Tera)

oinkologne-ex

Armarouge (Illustration Rare)

Greavard (Illustration Rare)

Riolu (Illustration Rare)

Bombirdier (Illustration Rare)

Great Tusk-ex (Secret Rainbow Alternate)

Iron Treads-ex (Secret Rainbow Alternate and Special Illustration Rare)

Penny (Special Illustration Rare)

As you can see, one of them has two versions. Of the Pokémon that appear, such as Arcanine and Riolu, come from previous generations of pocket monsters.

However, Oinkologne, Armarouge, Greavard, Bombirdier, Great Tusk, and Iron Treads are Pokémon of Pokemon Scarlet and Purpleso they are complete novelties for this expansion of Pokémon TCG.

The Penny letter that appears in this note corresponds to one of the characters in the newest installment of the series for Nintendo Switch. She is a student at the academy and also a pokémon trainer with a lot of playing skills.

The Penny letter that appears in this note corresponds to one of the characters in the newest installment of the series for Nintendo Switch. She is a student at the academy and also a pokémon trainer with a lot of playing skills.