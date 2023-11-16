













Pokémon TCG Revealed Scarlet and Purple Fates of Paldea and Here’s What You Should Know









Through Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Paldea Fates we will see the return of the Pokémon Shiny – better known as Shiny -, also a protagonist of the Paldea region and many more surprises.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that fans will be able to collect more than 130 shiny Pokémon and play with them. You can find Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri and many others with these characteristics.

This expansion comes with an ex-Teracrystal Pokémon (Charizard, Forretres, and Espathra), as well as ex-Pokémon from the past and future. To that we must add that you will also have shiny cards with expanded illustrations. Here we show you the list of what will be available (obviously, without spoilers).

11 former Shiny Pokémon

7 ex Pokémon and 3 ex Teracrystal Pokémon

3 rarity cards Rare Illustration with shiny Pokémon

8 rarity cards Rare Special Illustration with former Shiny Pokémon or Supporter cards

6 Ex Pokémon of Hyper Rare rarity

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Paldea Fates will be available in the following packages

Now that you know that a new Pokémon TCG expansion is coming, in what kind of packages can you find the Scarlet Purple – Fates of Paldea expansion? Here we present them to you:

Scarlet and Purple Elite Trainer Box – Paldea Fates (available January 26, 2024): Includes nine booster packs, a Shiny Mimikyu promo card with Rare Illustration rarity, and various in-game accessories.

Collection with special decal (available January 26, 2024): Includes three booster packs, a Shiny Fidough, Shiny Maschiff, or Shiny Greavard promo card, and a corresponding large sticker for laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices.

Scarlet and Purple Mini Tin-Paldea Destinies (available February 9, 2024): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and an artwork card to match the Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo tin.

Scarlet and Purple Tin – Paldea Fates (available February 9, 2024): Includes four booster packs and a promo card for a former Shiny Pokémon starring Charizard ex Teracrystal, ex Longfang, or ex Ferrodada.

Premium Scarlet and Purple Collection – Paldea Fates (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight booster packs, two Shiny Pokémon promo cards, one Shiny Meowscarada, Shiny Skeledirge, or Shiny Quaquaval, one Shiny Pokémon oversize card. corresponding and a display of three cards.

Scarlet and Purple Booster Pack Bundle – Paldea Fates (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet and Purple – Fates of Paldea booster packs.

