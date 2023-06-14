













Pokémon TCG releases documentaries to show you how all kinds of people play | EarthGamer

The idea is to show unique fan stories around this entertainment medium. The first episode shows the bond between a school director and her students, which was born precisely by enjoying this popular board game.

Each of the Pokémon TCG How Do You Play episodes will comprise a different story. While the first one is about a principal and her students, the second one will be about a Pokémon fan.

We recommend: Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Evolutions in Paldea – is now available.

The latter turned his love of pocket monsters into a profession and giving back a bit to a new generation of trainers. As for the third episode, it is focused on a family that is a fan of this game.

Fountain: Youtube.

It is through the Pokémon TCG that the members of this family find a connection and compete against each other while supporting their son and his dream of participating in the Pokémon World Championships.

Each episode helps show that the community around this card game is a place where anyone can play however they want. The first episode of How Do You Play dropped on June 13 on the franchise’s YouTube channel.

As for the second and third episodes, they will be released on June 14 and 15, respectively. The video on Twitter in this note is a promotional for the first episode, which you can see at the recording in Youtube.

It is in this way that The Pokémon Company makes it clear that the Pokémon TCG can be played among people of all ages. The love for pocket monsters can be expressed in many ways and this is just one more example.

Fountain: Youtube.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is a Creatures Inc. development based on the original franchise. Its launch was in October 1996 and at that time it was in the hands of Media Factory in Japan.

It came to the United States from the hands of Wizards of the Coast but Nintendo in 2003 transferred the publishing rights to The Pokémon Compay, which manages it until now. This game has sold over 52.9 billion cards as of March 2023.

Apart from Pokémon TCG we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.