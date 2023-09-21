The Pokémon Company has revealed the release date for the box set Trading Card Game Classic of the Pokémon TCG. It will be possible to purchase it starting next year November 17 at all authorized retailers.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME CLASSIC SET ARRIVES September 21, 2023 — The Pokémon Company group revealed today that Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, announced at Pokémon Day 2023will be available starting from November 17, 2023at authorized retailers. Created in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc. and design firm nendo, Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is a premium Pokémon TCG set destined to become the go-to product for all Pokémon TCG fans. Featuring an innovative design, Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic contains everything you need to collect cards and play the Pokémon TCG, including pre-built decks and game accessories; all characterized by a unique design that makes this collection elegant and at the same time functional for a better gaming experience. Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic includes three pre-constructed decks which reproduce some historical cards from the Pokémon TCG such as Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise from the Core Set. Each deck contains 60 holographic cards, including one of the three first adventure companions from the Kanto region, namely Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle. Alongside the classic cards, new cards are included that will allow players to devise new game strategies. New cards include Lugia-ex, Ho-Oh-ex, Suicune-ex, Sun Seed, Scorching Charcoal, Drops in the Ocean, and a Mr. Mime card previously only available in Japan. Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will also include: A game board of high quality that indicates where to place the cards, covered with a surface in high-quality fabric and equipped with a compartment that can hold up to three decks, as well as a glove compartment with all the gaming accessories necessary for fighting.

of high quality that indicates where to place the cards, covered with a surface in high-quality fabric and equipped with a compartment that can hold up to three decks, as well as a glove compartment with all the gaming accessories necessary for fighting. A glove box all-encompassing game that contains all the in-game items needed to battle for two players, including stackable damage counters, a three-dimensional poison counter and burn counter, and metal orbs that replace Pokémon Coins.

all-encompassing game that contains all the in-game items needed to battle for two players, including stackable damage counters, a three-dimensional poison counter and burn counter, and metal orbs that replace Pokémon Coins. Markers Intuitive damage and special condition markers with bright colors and unique cone and ring shapes allow players to quickly calculate total damage and signal special conditions.

Intuitive damage and special condition markers with bright colors and unique cone and ring shapes allow players to quickly calculate total damage and signal special conditions. Sleeves and deck cases elegantly designed with care to keep the visual focus on the card illustration, protect the cards of the three pre-constructed decks and easily store the cards protected by the sleeves when not in use. More information on Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is available here.

Source: The Pokémon Company