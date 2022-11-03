The Pokémon Company announced the arrival of Royal Zenithnew expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The expansion will be available worldwide starting next year January 20, 2023 and will see the introduction of many peculiar illustrations, among which we will find for the first time a Pokémon V-ASTRO.

For the occasion, several thematic boxes will be put on the market that will include the cards of the expansion, among which we will find:

Zenit Regale Star Player Trainer Set

Regieleki-V or Regidrago-V Zenit Regale Collection

Zenit Regale collectible mini-boxes

Special collection Pikachu-VMAX Zenit Regale

Zenit Regale collectible boxes

Collection with Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon Zenit Regale brooch

Premium collection with Morpeko-V UNION game board Regal Zenith

Premium collection with chromatic Zacian figurine or Zenit Regale chromatic Zamazenta figurine

Let’s find out more details on the expansion together thanks to the press release released by the company.

THE NEW ROYAL ZENIT EXPANSION OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME BRINGS SPECIAL ILLUSTRATIONS, INCLUDING THE GALAR GALLERY SET 3 November 2022 – The Pokémon Company International has announced that the new special expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Royal Zenithwill be published worldwide starting January 20, 2023. The new expansion will introduce several new art styles and distinctive illustrations, with a particular emphasis on cards with special illustrations, including for the first time a Pokémon-V ASTRO. The expansion Royal Zenith he will also take the set with him Galar Gallery 70 cards. These feature regular Pokémon, Pokémon-V, Pokémon-VMAX, Pokémon-V ASTRO, and Help cards with special illustrations that highlight the uniqueness of each Pokémon and character depicted. In Galar Gallery it will be possible to find Mewtwo-V ASTRO, Darkrai-V ASTRO and Zoroark by Hisui-V ASTRO. In addition, thanks to a new type of composite illustration, Trainers will also be able to collect and combine nine different cards of the Galar Gallery to form a larger image. Among the most interesting cards of the expansion we find: 17 Pokémon-V

Five Pokémon-VMAX

Eight Pokémon-V ASTRO, including Zacian-V ASTRO and Zamazenta-V ASTRO

Three Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Charizard, Shiny Charjabug, and Shiny Eternatus The cards of the expansion Royal Zenith will be available in the following products: Star Player Trainer Set Royal Zenith : includes 10 booster packs Royal Zenitha Lucario-V ASTRO special art card, and various game accessories

includes 10 booster packs Royal Zenitha Lucario-V ASTRO special art card, and various game accessories Regieleki-V or Regidrago-V collection Royal Zenith : includes four expansion packs Royal Zenitha promotional card and a giant card of Regieleki-V or Regidrago-V, as well as a foil promo card of a Pokémon without a special rule

includes four expansion packs Royal Zenitha promotional card and a giant card of Regieleki-V or Regidrago-V, as well as a foil promo card of a Pokémon without a special rule Collectible mini boxes Royal Zenith : each includes two expansion packs Royal Zenith and a sheet of stickers

each includes two expansion packs Royal Zenith and a sheet of stickers Pikachu-VMAX special collection Royal Zenith : includes five booster packs Royal Zenitha specially embossed promo card and a giant Pikachu-VMAX promo card as well as a foil Pikachu-V promo card

includes five booster packs Royal Zenitha specially embossed promo card and a giant Pikachu-VMAX promo card as well as a foil Pikachu-V promo card Collector boxes Royal Zenith : each includes five booster packs Royal Zenith and a full-art promotional card of Articuno of Galar, Zapdos of Galar or Moltres of Galar

each includes five booster packs Royal Zenith and a full-art promotional card of Articuno of Galar, Zapdos of Galar or Moltres of Galar Collection with Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon brooch Royal Zenith : includes three booster packs Royal Zenith and a promotional card of Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon, along with the corresponding pin

includes three booster packs Royal Zenith and a promotional card of Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon, along with the corresponding pin Premium collection with Morpeko-V UNION game board Royal Zenith : includes five booster packs Royal Zenithfour Morpeko-V UNION cards, one Professor Magnolia card, one game board and one giant card

includes five booster packs Royal Zenithfour Morpeko-V UNION cards, one Professor Magnolia card, one game board and one giant card Premium collection with Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta figurine Royal Zenith: includes 11 booster packs Royal Zenitha specially embossed promo card of Shiny Zacian-V or Shiny Zamazenta-V, a matching Shiny Figurine and Shiny Pin, and a set of card sleeves To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/gcc.

Source: The Pokémon Company