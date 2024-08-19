The Pokémon Company announces that Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will be available on iOS And Android from the next October 30th all over the world. Creatures And DeNa have opened pre-registrations for the title. Below the new trailer you can find the description of the game from the Google store.

Playing with Pokémon cards, enjoyed by fans in 89 countries, is easier than ever!

Enjoy Pokémon cards and play them on your mobile device, wherever you are!

■ You can open packs every day to get cards

Grow your collection every day! You can open two booster packs a day at no cost to collect Pokémon cards featuring both historic artwork and brand-new artwork exclusive to this game.

■ New Pokémon Cards

For the first time, here is a brand new type of card: Immersive Cards! With their 3D effect, Immersive Cards will give you the feeling of diving into the world of illustration itself!

■ Show off your collection

You can use binders or pinboards to display your cards and share them with the world!

■ Free-range fights, alone or with friends

You can enjoy worry-free battles when you have some time!