













Pokémon TCG Pocket is presented, it will be a new card collecting experience and will be released in 2024









The new application of Pokémon TCG Pocket Reimagine the experience of collecting cards, only now you do it from your mobile phone. The goal is for you to feel the emotion of opening like in real life, but with some very special additions.

These extras are in the sense that the cards look with effects, especially those that are foil, while those that are full art look much more spectacular and eye-catching.

Now, the app will give you two free envelopes a day and in them you can find cards with all kinds of illustrations that have always accompanied this game. There was even a promise made that there will be special cards that are exclusive to the app.

Likewise, you can also play with those cards that you are collecting in simplified Pokémon TCG battles, which could help you better understand how this experience is carried out.

Who develops Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket is developed in collaboration between Creatures Inc., the creators of the famous collectible card game and the studio Welcome, team that was behind Pokémon Masters EX.

Don't lose sight of the fact that this app will be available on both iOS and Android, so there are no excuses to say that “it's not on my platform.” We'll see everything that The Pokémon Company reveals to us in the medium term with this mobile video game.

