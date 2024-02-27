The Pokémon Company he announced Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Gamenew title for iOS and Android devices. The game will be released during 2024, although a specific date has not been revealed at the moment. This new application will allow us to collect TCG cards, exchange them with our friends and challenge them in quick battles that use simplified rules. Each player will be able to open two card packs per day for free.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Pokémon TCG Pocket – Announcement Trailer

Source: The Pokémon Company