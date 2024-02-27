Today a new edition of Pokémon Presents is taking place, in which we have had interesting news such as new additions for the brand's different applications on cell phones. And by far, the one that has drawn the most attention is the TCK Pocket, which will give us the opportunity to obtain letters but now in digital mode, something that had previously been experienced with the computer version.

As mentioned, users will be able to purchase digital envelopes and they will have a certain degree of randomness like physical packages. They can also be shared between users through the special application. Even the people of Creatures She has shown interest in the advertisement.

Here you can see it:

As for the launch of the application, it will arrive at some point in 2024. More information will be given over the months.

Via: Pokémon Presents

Editor's note: Obviously this is not going to replace the TCG with physical cards, but perhaps a new aspect of competitiveness will open and of course, there will be expenses involved, but I don't know what value these digital cards will have.