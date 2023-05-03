Bellevue, Washington – May 3, 2023 – Today The Pokemon Company International announced that the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live will officially release worldwide on June 8, 2023 on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices following the current beta phase.

The new expansion Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea of the very popular Pokémon TCGbefore arriving in the tabletop version, will be available in Pokémon TCG Live starting June 8, 2023 17:00 (UTC), offering players the opportunity to collect and battle with the new cards of the new Pokémon-ex And Pokémon-ex Teracristal. Plus, to celebrate the official release of the Pokémon TCG Liveplayers who log into the game between May 2 17:00 (UTC) and June 6 2023 at the same time will receive special customizable accessories, including a coin, sleeves and a deck box.

Developed and published by The Pokémon Company International, the Pokémon TCG Live allows players to enjoy the Pokémon TCG in a new way digital format. Posted as free gameThe Pokémon TCG Live offers new and seasoned players a fun and easy way to play the Pokémon TCG, including various game modes, daily objectives, items avatars and accessories customizable TCG cards, as well as popular activities like building decks and battling with friends.

Gamers from all over the world can download the Pokémon TCG Live on mobile devices through App Store And Google Playor download it from Pokemon.it/GCCL in the version for Windows and Mac operating systems. Learn more about the game and account transfer from Pokémon TCG Online are available on the customer service page Pokémon here.