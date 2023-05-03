After a long break-in period in beta, Pokémon TCG Live is finally ready to launch the full version. The Pokémon Company has announced that the release date is set at 19:00 Italian on 8 June 2023 on PC, iOS and Android.

The launch will therefore take place roughly in conjunction with the release of the new expansion Evolution in Paldea of ​​the Pokémon Trading Card Game, which will introduce new EX cards, the debut of Pokémon Teracristal and much more.

Pokémon TCG Live is the new free-to-play incarnation of the trading card game and will replace Pokémon TCG Online. Players can collect alarge collection of cards and build decks to challenge friends and other users online in competitive or friendly modes.

To celebrate the debut of the full version of Pokémon TCG Live, all players who log in to the beta between May 2, 2023 and 7:00 PM on June 6 will receive a set dedicated to the global betaincluding a coin, a deck box and sleeves.

In addition, players will be able to unlock levels of the current Battle Pass of the beta version of the game until June 8, which means that even those who start playing now have plenty of time to get the rewards up for grabs.

You can download Pokémon TCG Live right now. Windows PC and Mac version is available on official site of the gamethat iOS on App Store and the android one on Google Play.