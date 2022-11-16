Pokémon TCG Live, a screenshot from the game

After a long wait, finally from now the open beta from Pokémon TCG Live is available worldwide for players PC, iOS and Android who therefore from today can download it in view of the global publication of the game which will take place in the coming months.

You can download Pokémon TCG Live from here for android, from here to iOS and finally from here for PC and Mac versions. Pokémon TCG Live is the new incarnation free to play trading card game and will replace Pokémon TCG Online. Players can collect a large collection of cards and build decks to challenge friends and other users online in friendly or competitive modes.

Cards can be obtained by scanning codes, completing daily adventures, and purchasing booster packs in the app with in-game currency. In addition, Pokémon TCG Live will expand over time thanks to post-launch updates and new decks. Each new expansion comes with a new Battle Pass that includes new adventures and rewards to unlock.





Pokémon TCG Live will have a Premium Pass

If you want to know more before downloading the open beta, we suggest you read our preview of Pokémon TCG Live.