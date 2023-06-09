With the conclusion of the global beta phase, The Pokémon Company International has made the Pokémon Live Trading Card Game (TCG) available worldwide on devices iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. Pokémon TCG Live it is free to play. It features as is typical of various game modes, as well as daily objectives and also various collectibles. You can play with friends and create your own deck.

Pokémon TCG Live is available through the App Store and Google Play. If you prefer the PC and Mac version instead, you can find it at the following address.

In addition, the digital version of the new TCG expansion was also released in conjunction with the Pokémon TCG Live and is now available in the app. Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea. It is a pack of additional cards that include new types of cards, namely Pokémon-ex and Pokémon-ex Teracristal.

If you start playing Pokémon TCG Live you will also get a login bonus or a Chien-Pao-ex deck in the Scarlet and Violet battle pass – Evolutions in Paldea. Additionally, a Forretress-ex deck can also be unlocked in the Premium Pass by redeeming crystals earned upon completing daily objectives.

Tell us, will you be jumping into Pokémon TCG Live card battles?