The Pokemon Company announces that Pokémon TCG Live is finally available on PC and on iOS and Android devices. Once logged in for the first time, all players will receive a Chien-Pao-ex deck in the Battle Pass by Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea. You will also get a Forretress-ex deckbut the purchase of the Premium Pass will be required.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

POKÉMON TCG LIVE AND SCARLET AND VIOLET DIGITAL EXPANSION – PALDEA EVOLUTION IS NOW AVAILABLE Bellevue, Washington, June 8, 2023 – Today, following the completion of the global beta phase, The Pokémon Company International officially released the Pokémon Live Trading Card Game (TCG) worldwide on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. In conjunction with the Pokémon TCG Live, ed is now available in the app too the digital version of the new Pokémon TCG expansion, Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldeawhich offers players the ability to collect and battle with new Pokémon-ex and Pokémon-ex Teracristal. After logging in players will receive a deck Chien-Pao-ex In the Battle Pass of Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea. It is also possible to unlock a deck Forretress-ex In the Premium passes by redeeming crystals earned upon completing daily objectives. Developed and published by The Pokémon Company International, Pokémon TCG Live allows players to enjoy the Pokémon TCG in one new digital format. Released as a free to play game, the Pokémon TCG Live offers new and experienced players a fun and easy way to play the Pokémon TCGincluding various game modes, daily objectives, customizable TCG avatar items and accessories, as well as popular activities such as building decks and battling friends. Players from all over the world can download the Pokémon TCG Live on mobile devices through App Store And Google Playor download it from Pokemon.it/GCCL in the version for operating systems windows And Mac. More information about the game and transferring your account from the Pokémon TCG Online can be found on the Pokémon customer service page here.

Source: The Pokemon Company