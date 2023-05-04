













Pokémon TCG Live ends its beta and its official launch already has a date

Before the release of the physical version, starting June 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central Mexico Time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, it will be playable through Pokemon TCG Live the new Scarlet and Purple expansion called Evolutions in Paldea.

Paldea’s Evolutions Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple will offer early players the chance to try out the new ex and ex Teracrystal cards. Also, to celebrate the launch of Pokemon TCG Liveplayers who log in between May 2 and June 6 will receive special customization accessories such as a coin, skins, and boxes.

Source: The Pokemon Company

It is worth noting that this collectible card game allows players to enjoy the same experience as the TCG but in a digital format. Veterans and beginners alike will find this to be just as fun a way to play and can even be a good trainer for when you enjoy the board game.

We also recommend: Card shop prohibits adults from buying Pokémon TCG envelopes

TCG envelopes can also be used in Pokémon TCG Live

Yeah, Pokemon TCG Live It is a free-to-play game that you can play without paying a single penny, the point is that you will have to work hard to get envelopes and other items.

An easy way to invest in the digital game is by purchasing TCG packs in stores. Typically, these items come with the game cards and a special one that includes a QR code that you redeem in-game and receive digital content.

That way you’re not only collecting cards and improving your decks for tabletop games, you’re also preparing yourself to have cards that you can use in online play. It is, as they say out there, a “win, win”.

What do you think of the offer? Are you going to enter? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.