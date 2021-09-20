The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon TCG Live, new digital iteration of the famous Trading Card Game. The title will be released for free very soon on iOS and Android devices, PCs and Macs, although a possible launch window has not yet been revealed.

The title is designed for players of all levels, in fact it will allow newbies to learn the basics of the game while the more experienced players can directly try their hand at battles between users from all over the world. In addition to the free decks made available to each player, we will be able to expand our collection of cards and create a custom deck. The cards can be obtained both for free by facing daily challenges and by purchasing expansion packs in the game or through the codes that we will find in the physical card packs.

It will also be possible transfer the cards we already physically possess within the game, but only in a limited number. Once that amount has been exceeded, if we re-register the card we will receive credits to use in the in-game store. Players can then customize your experience by creating an avatar which can be equipped with clothes and accessories.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for GGC Pokémon Live, under which you can find more information thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

GGC Pokémon Live – Announcement Trailer

The Pokémon TCG Live will soon be available on mobile, tablet, PC and Mac The new app takes Pokémon TCG action everywhere, so you can play at home or on the go. There are many ways to play the Pokémon TCG, and now, with the announcement of the Pokémon TCG Live, Coaches can add cell phones to the list. The new free app allows Trainers to enjoy all their favorite aspects of the Pokémon TCG, such as building decks, strategizing and battling, but in an updated digital format. The new Pokémon Live TCG will also be available on PC, Mac and tablet. Trainers of all skill levels will be able to play the new Pokémon TCG Live. Those who have just started playing the Pokémon TCG will find it easy to learn while experienced players will discover new challenges to improve and test their skills. In addition to the activities we are already familiar with, such as battles and deck building, Trainers can customize the experience with customizable avatars and accessories. Additionally, the Pokémon TCG Live will be updated periodically with new content and features after its initial launch to continually offer new challenges and exciting experiences. With the arrival of the Pokémon TCG Live, the Pokémon TCG Online will no longer be available. Access to the download will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Pokemon.it shortly before the launch of the Pokémon TCG Live. Current Pokémon TCG Online players will be able to easily transfer their account and game data to the Pokémon TCG Live upon release. Pokémon TCG cards from the series Sword and Shield, as well as cards from Sun and Moon – Lost Thunder to Sun and Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, will be transferable and playable in the Pokémon TCG Live at launch. The previous cards in the series Sun and moon, as well as those of the series XY And Black and white, will be transferable at launch, but will not be playable until future Pokémon Live TCG updates. Players will be able to transfer up to four copies of a Pokémon TCG card, one copy of the cards TACTICAL ACE and star prism, and 59 copies of a basic Energy card. Additional copies beyond these limits will not be transferred, but will be converted into in-game currency which can be redeemed for in-game cards and accessories. Dire Wolf Digital, the developer of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, will continue to collaborate with The Pokémon Company International in support of the code cards found in the Pokémon TCG products. Wait for more details on the Pokémon TCG Live here on Pokemon.com as we get closer to the release of the new app!

Source: The Pokémon Company