What happens is that The Pokémon Company confirmed that this pocket monster returned to the 2023 Champions League tournament held on April 1.

This creature will return in a line called Pokémon Card 151, which is a tribute to the first wave of Pokémon TCG cards.

The aforementioned cards originally came out in 1996. According to PokeBeach, the designs on these are actually a reprint of the originals.

However, each Pokémon TCG card will have new art, and some characters will receive an ‘-EX’ designation.

But it will follow the original numbering, something that has changed over the years and that tends to stick to the National Pokédex. Which is why Bulbasaur will start at No. 1 of course.

Likewise, Pikachu is at No. 25 and Mew is at No. 151. The Pokémon TCG deck with Kadabra will have 165 cards between monsters and trainers. This is before taking into account the Secret Rares cards.

When will this pack go on sale? Well, in Japan its launch is planned for June 16 and will be priced at 5,800 yen, around $785 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. That’s what the boxes will cost.

Each box will contain 20 packets. Some believe that this line of cards will hit the international market later this year, but only The Pokémon Company could confirm this.

Kadabra’s return is something highly anticipated by fans. Since 2000 he disappeared from the cards due to a legal dispute between the company that manages the series and the illusionist Uri Geller. The name of this Pokémon is a tribute to Geller, at least in Japanese.

Kadabra in the language of the Land of the Rising Sun is Yungerer, which is a distorted way of saying Uri Geller. However, in 2020 Geller dropped his legal battle against Pokémon.

That is why the way for the return of this monster to the Pokémon TCG was open. According to Uri Geller, it was his granddaughters who made him see the mistake he made so many years ago of suing the series. So he’s on good terms with the company.

In addition to Pokémon TCG we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.