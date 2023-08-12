













Now, under his own arguments, Pokémon TCG lives in a very healthy way next to the video games of this franchise. Maybe it’s not going at the same pace, but it’s there for that captive audience that doesn’t stop consuming the cards and everything that has to do with them.

But what is the process of creation behind each piece of “cardboard” – as collectible card game consumers say – and where does it end? There are “n” amount of variables in each of the collectibles and all are subject to constant review.

We had the opportunity to visit creatures and to know that intimate side of a company that makes an enormous effort to have a captive audience as few on the same plane usually happen.

A joint effort?

Unlike Magic: The Gathering or Yu-Gi-Oh! whose base depends exclusively on what is produced since the creation of its letters, Pokémon TCG it is an exercise in which various topics are discussed to reach a specific point: an illustration, adjustments to the game mechanics and so on, all, in some way, under the enormous shadow of the video game.

It seems like a daunting task, but in the end it is a process that has ups and downs, ups and downs, and a single goal: to keep the game simple and fun. It seems not, that, with the arrival of a new generation of monsters and video games, the experience has to be more complicated, but, somehow, the TCG manages to manage.

Let’s say the stages: use five creatures as a base to build the expansion, from there keep the base known to all and, from there, start implementing what will be new in the game. Then he continues to place the illustrations for the cards with everything and their respective text, then comes the design process where everything must work.

Before we get to that point where we say a card is ready to play and put into a set, it needs to go through various filters and review processes. Until everything is as if it were a perfect paste, that is, “al dente” a product is not approved. Think this is just for one letter. Obviously, with the years and experience, everything can be accelerated, but that does not guarantee anything.

Illustrators leaving their mark

One of the most important sections around a card in a Collectible Card Game with Pokémon TCG It has a lot to do with illustrations. It seems that they are two parallel processes of creation, but it is not so. You have to wait for the games to be released and then move on to the creative process, which means giving life to an illustration that could well be a reinterpretation at the discretion of an artist.

For this reason, many of the arts that we see on the cards sometimes look like they do in the game, on others like photos of models made from plasticine or a very anime style that gives a totally new personality to those images. . Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that there are many artists who work independently through pokemon company and creatures and, with the director, they manage to establish attractive ideas that are well worth applauding.

The result of this work makes the cards have a value beyond what the game itself offers. Come on! Those who have rare cards know that the best illustrations are there. For example, when you see a Pokemon With a cheerful and pretty appearance, it is because the artist planned it that way and because that is the nature of the character.

What about when it comes to a coach? What happens when there is a Pokemon with an imposing presence? Those illustrators who are there under the charge of the art directors of creaturesthey make the visual experience have value for that collector who is looking for that extra something in a collectible piece.

An efficient gaming system dependent on video games

Oh! The issue that generates so much controversy is because, finally, the card game of Pokemon It must emulate in some way what happens with the video game and, from there, print its personality. In the beginning, Pokémon TCG It functioned as an independent body from that of video games, then they approved it and thus they have gone hand in hand. It is a formula that they do not intend to abandon because it works.

Everything depends on creatures and of pokemon company to reach agreements to create a new game system. Now, what is a fact is that there is planning to create a game system that is worthwhile and entertaining, which is the most important thing. The exercise of adjusting the lower gameplay mechanics is what is really hard work and is not that easy to do.

Let’s go in parts, the game must not only be balanced, it must have new mechanics that make it more entertaining and fresh. Although the base is very clear – you go down a Pokemon main and you add energy to it so that it can do attacks and abilities, it is also important to know how to take advantage of the trainer cards to be able to do more than “pull a card” and perform one action after another.

This process falls on the decisions of several people and they are Atsuhi Nagashima, the director who is in charge of the overall game mechanics of Pokemon TCG. Kohei Kobayashi, who is in charge of both design and game mechanics. Satoru Inoue is the one who puts his hand when it comes to level design, logic and environment.

Pokémon TCG: It’s bigger than it seems

What we learned from our visit to creatures it was really clear. Their work process is perfectly well established: They plan the expansion, work on the art of the cards, also on the game system, design of the game experience, all with the sole purpose of making the users have fun.

While it sounds pretentious to say that the game directors already know where the meta will go – although no one could predict how a balloon-wielding Pikachu can win a world championship – the reality is that the game perfectly lays out its rules and limitations… Which end jumping the players because we can even say that they are the ones who understand the game the most.

That’s why that’s why creatures exists. That is why it has such an important place within the chain that feeds Pokemon. They are part of the ecosystem, children love it, adults continue to play it, and it occupies a huge place in the World Cup, precisely because the gaming experience never ceases to be fascinating and entertaining at the same time.

We’ll see if in 5 more years, something happens with this gaming experience: new combat formats, renewed cards, relaunching. The possibilities are there. Let’s hope it continues to be what excites us. would you give it a chance Pokémon TCG? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

