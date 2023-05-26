













It is what comes to light in videos posted online, especially on Twitter. It is a situation that is happening in the more than 15 establishments of this type throughout the country of the Rising Sun.

Now Pokémon TCG players are lining up to get these Eevee cards. To obtain them, they need to spend just over a thousand yen, which is roughly $127.52 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

These cards cannot be imported outside of Japan. All the chaos is going on in the Pokémon Centers in this nation. Some may think they are spectacular or very special cards.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

Certainly, these Pokémon TCG cards have a peculiar design but it is due to the participation of the artist Yu-Nagaba.

What happens is that they are simple and minimalist illustrations, where Eevee and its different evolutions appear in black and white.

All of them are comprised of black lines on a white background. The fame of this Japanese designer is one of the reasons why fans want to have some of these cards.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 Pokémon Centers all over Japan are reporting customer frenzy. Stores have trouble keeping items stocked because customers are grabbing everything—literally EVERYTHING—before it even touches the shelves. All so they can get the Eevee Promos 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cFJi17tXn7 — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) May 24, 2023

Friendly reminder that The Yu-Nagaba Eevee Promo Collab with Pokemon Center Japan starts today. You will be guided into a waiting room where participants can shop from a limited selection. ✅ Each purchase over 1000 yen earns you an Eevee promo. Sale starts 6 PM PST/ 9 PM EST pic.twitter.com/whB8aFc6G5 — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) May 23, 2023

Most likely, some of these people want these Pokémon TCG Eevee cards with Yu-Nagaba artwork to resell them on the internet.

The problem of resale is something very present in the community of this card game. There are quite a few of them, especially the rarer ones, that fetch high prices.

That is why some Pokémon Centers have had to impose limitations when acquiring them.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

It is a mystery if by chance these letters will reach the West. There are many promotions that never leave Japan and this could well be the case with these items.

Surely those in charge of the Pokémon Centers in this country will find a way to control this ‘fever’ a bit for cards with designs by this artist.

It is a sample of the fanaticism that some people can show about certain articles in particular.

