The Pokémon Company International spreads new details about the expansion of the Trading Card Game dedicated to Pokémon GOthe popular mobile game developed by Niantic. The product line will be available at authorized dealers starting next year July 1 and below you will find all the details.

THE POKÉMON GO EXPANSION OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME WILL FEATURE PHOTOREALISTIC ILLUSTRATIONS, INSPIRED BY THE WORLD OF THE FAMOUS POKÉMON GO MOBILE GAME

28 April 2022 – Today, The Pokémon Company International revealed more details about the highly anticipated expansion Pokémon GO of the Pokémon Trading Card Gamescheduled to launch worldwide on July 1, 2022.

In this special app inspired collaboration Pokémon GO, fans will be able to play cards with photo-realistic illustrations and unique scenarios inspired by the acclaimed mobile game. Some cards portray Pokémon as if they had peeped into the real world: Pikachu strolls with his Trainer, Snorlax sleeps all over the place; while other cards depict Pokémon in typical game scenes, such as Blissey heroically defending a Gym and Aipom dodging a Poké Ball.

Also, objects and characters from the world of Pokémon GO they will appear in the form of Trainer cards: Pokéstop, for example, as Stadium cards and decoy modules as Item cards; while Spark from Squad Instinct, Blanche from Squad Wisdom, and Candela from Squad Courage will appear as Help cards.

The expansion Pokémon GO of the Pokémon TCG will be available in a variety of products at authorized resellers around the world starting July 1, 2022, with more to be released later. Selected products will contain exclusive promotional cards, including powerful new Pokémon-V and Pokémon-V ASTRO that will prove crucial in Pokémon TCG battles.

Star Player Trainer Set Pokémon GO Pokémon TCG (includes a foil promo card of Mewtwo-V)

Premium collection Pokémon GO – Shiny Eevee from the Pokémon TCG (includes a Shiny Eevee foil promo card)

Special collections Pokémon GO from the Pokémon TCG (each collection includes one of three holographic promotional cards featuring a full-art illustration of Spark, Blanche, or Candela)

Collection Pokémon GO – Pokémon TCG: Alola-V Exeggutor (includes a foil Alola-V Exeggutor promo card)

Collector’s box Pokémon GO from the Pokémon TCG (includes a foil promo card of Pikachu with the Deliver Gift attack)

Collector’s box Pokémon GO – Pokémon TCG Poké Ball

Collectible mini boxes Pokémon GO Pokémon TCG: Magikarp, Eevee, Blissey, Pikachu, and Snorlax

Lotte V decks Pokémon GO Pokémon TCG (includes foil promo card: Mewtwo-V or Melmetal-V)

Lotte V deck Pokémon GO Pokémon TCG: Mewtwo vs. Melmetal (includes two holographic promo cards: one from Mewtwo-V and one from Melmetal-V)

For more information on the Pokémon TCG, visit the site Pokemon.it/GCC. For more information on the app Pokémon GOvisit the site PokemonGOLive.com/en.