The Pokemon Company he announced Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradoxnew expansion for the Pokémon TCG. Coming next November 3rd the expansion will introduce cards Past time And Future time, or variants of Pokémon cards and Trainer cards. In addition, the expansion will see the return of the cards Technical machinerywhich will be treated as Item cards and will allow you to assign a new move to the Pokémon that equips them.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

NEW POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME SCARLET & PURPLE TIME PARADOX EXPANSION INTRODUCES POKÉMON TIME PAST AND POKÉMON TIME FUTURE August 21, 2023 – Today The Pokemon Company International has revealed that the next expansion of the hugely popular Trading Card Game (TCG) Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradoxwill be available on November 3, 2023 at authorized dealers worldwide. Inspired by the Pokémon Paradox video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetwill introduce Pokémon and Trainer cards Past time And Future timeas recently unveiled during i Pokémon World Championships 2023. Rugged and powerful Past Time Pokémon tend to have direct attacks that do a lot of damage and are harder to knock out. Fast and technical, Future Time Pokémon tend to have abilities and attacks with added effects that allow for clever maneuvers and cunning strategies. Also, Trainer cards Time Past tend to support Pokémon Time Past, while Trainer cards Time Past tend to support Pokémon Time Future. They return in this expansion of the Pokémon TCG cards too Technical machineryas new Pokémon Tool cards that give a new attack to the Pokémon they’re attached to. Notable cards in this set include: 13 Pokémon-ex and seven Pokémon-ex Teracristal

34 rare Pokémon illustration cards

15 rare special illustration cards, including Pokemon and Help cards

28 specially imprinted full-art Ultra Rare cards, including Pokémon-ex and Helper cards

Seven specially embossed hyper-gold rare cards The Trainers will find the cards of Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradox in booster packs, Star Trainer sets, and special collections from authorized retailers. In addition, starting November 2, 2023, Trainers will be able to play Scarlet & Violet—Time Paradox digitally on the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices prior to the release of the tabletop version. Trainers will be able to collect and battle with the new Pokémon Time Past and Pokémon Time Future, and receive in-game bonuses when they log in to the app. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/TCG.

Source: The Pokemon Company