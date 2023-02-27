Within the framework of the celebration of Pokémon Day, a presentation of almost 30 minutes was carried out where new products, productions and collectibles of one of the most powerful franchises in the world were revealed and, among them, we find what was named Pokemon TCG Classic.

In the video we saw a couple of players enjoy a game of Pokémon TCG with a peculiarity and it was that they were using a velvety black board, with all the delimitations and a series of accessories that make the experience much easier to enjoy, especially when we talk about counters on the cards.

According to the statementthis is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc. and design firm nendo. What we have before us is a premium set of the collectible card game that was designed to last a lifetime. This set comes with everything players need:

preconstructed decks

Accessories with an exclusive design, as well as practical

And many more elements

The goal is for this to be a unique gaming experience that allows users to have fun, we can even say that we have an accessory to throw the dice, which is certainly curious and practical.

One thing to keep an eye on is that the cards included in this classic set cannot be used in official competitions and are currently only announced in English.

How to sign up for the Pokémon Trainer Club to play Pokémon TCG Live

Surely you already got excited with the announcement of the set of Pokémon TCGHowever, the adventure does not stop there, because the experiences extend to video games and many more sections, including registration in the Pokémon Trainer Club.

The joke is that with this account you can take care of your profile and participate in competitions. There are many benefits that expand to PKMN GO cards, mobile games, and much more. It is an experience in which it is worth being registered.

