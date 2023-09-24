













Pokémon TCG Classic already has a release date and is worth a new console









The deluxe edition of the card game is an initiative of this company as well as Creatures Inc. and nendo. Its suggested price is $399 dollarsjust over $6,868 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

However, the official one for Mexico and other Latin American countries is not yet known. Pokémon TCG Classic comprises three pre-built decks, a high-quality game board, an all-inclusive toolbox, and other extras.

We recommend: Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple 151 is now on sale, this is what you should know.

Each of the decks comprises 60 cards and includes one of the Kanto starters, which are Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle. To the above we must add completely new cards.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon TCG Classic also includes recreations of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise from the Base Set. And regarding the unreleased cards they are Lugia ex, Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Sun Seed, Scorching Charcoal and Drops in the Ocean.

To the above we must add one from Mr. Mime that was only available in Japan. The toolbox, meanwhile, includes stackable damage counters, Poisoned markers, and 3D Burn markers.

It also comes with metal spheres that replace Pokémon coins. Both damage counters and markers have bright colors as well as unique conical and ring shapes that make them easily identifiable.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

The Pokémon TCG Classic package also includes elegant card sleeves and boxes. According to leaked information, GameStop will have this game before its official release. That will be on November 3rd but only in the United States.

Apart from Pokémon TCG Classic we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)