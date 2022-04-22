Some time ago a request arose from the fans of Pokemon in our region, to localize the games in this series into Latin American Spanish. Although at the time it seemed that these pleas fell on deaf ears, a new statement has indicated that The Pokémon Company is already working to make this a reality.

In a press release, a representative from The Pokémon Company mentioned that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will continue to use Spanish from Spain in their localization, but the company is already working so that in the future we see a localization for Latin America. This was what was said about it:

“It’s important to us that fans can enjoy Pokémon content in the language of their choice, and we’re committed to bringing the fun of Pokémon to fans around the world. We are constantly exploring new ways to offer additional localized content with the understanding that fans can best enjoy Pokémon when it is available in their own language. It is important to note that, although Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will not have additional languages ​​beyond those currently available, we are working on defining when and how we will be able to expand the localization of our video games to more markets, such as Latin America. We thank our fans in all corners of the world for their continued support and patience.”

Although the next main game in the Pokémon series will not yet have a location for our region, The Company will do everything possible so that future installments of this type already have it. It is worth mentioning that Pokemon Trading Card Game Live already has a location in Latin American Spanishso it’s only a matter of time before this happens with the main line.

Hopefully, in the third version, or DLC, of ​​the new generation, we will see a new translation.

Editor’s note:

It’s good to see that The Pokémon Company is finally serving fans in our region. Perhaps more years have passed than necessary, but the future looks so bright for all gamers.

Via: official statement