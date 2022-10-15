Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive their latest update before the launch of Scarlet and Violet.

As reported by Serebii.neton November 1, the Wild Lands will receive a final update to add Pokémon that are not usually available, such as Snorlax’s Gigamax.

Additionally, from this date the Battle Stadium will no longer update with a Ranked Season and the results will not appear in Pokémon Home.

Enter a Paldean journey | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While online competitions will cease, friendly competitions can still be organized.

All other online features will remain accessible, such as online battles and Pokémon trading.

The news comes shortly before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new main adventures of the series.