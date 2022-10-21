The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games are fast approaching, something that has excited fans around the world, even those just joining the franchise. However, that’s a bad sign for other games in the series, as the Sword and Shield versions will drop support to make way for the new generation. The date for updates to finish being released is November 1st of this year. A final Wild Area News event is coming that day, bringing new Pokémon to the games that weren’t previously available, including Gigantamax Snorlax. This will continue until Sword and Shield’s online services are shut down completely, which would be years away. The Battle Stadium will no longer update with a Ranked Season on the same day, and therefore Ranked Battle results will no longer appear in Pokémon Home. While not yet confirmed, The Pokémon Company will likely include the results of the new games’ ranked seasons here. It’s worth noting that online battles and trades are still going to be available. But there will no longer be official game competitions, and the games are expected to be ruled out of the Pokémon World Cups, which will take place in Japan in 2023. Remember that these games are available on Nintendo Switch. Via: IGN



Editor’s note: It’s going to be a bit nostalgic when the games go out of support, but with the next generation looming on November 18, it’s clear that they would be the creditors of being the new competitive games. The post Pokémon Sword and Shield will no longer receive support first appeared on Atomix.

#Pokémon #Sword #Shield #longer #receive #support