













Pokémon surprises its fans with an exciting new trailer for the Scarlet and Violet DLC | EarthGamer









This new advance allows us to see some of the novelties that will come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the DLC. He also does it with a song that makes us emotional and embark on our own adventure. Which will be full of new and colorful scenarios.

What caught the attention of the fans the most is that there is a noticeable graphic improvement. After all, at launch these titles were somewhat criticized due to how they looked. It seems that the criticisms did not fall on deaf ears and now we will have an improved look.

We recommend you: Pokémon Sleep celebrates 10 million downloads with rewards

This DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet It will go on sale on September 13. So it won’t be long before fans return to the Paldea region to find even more creatures. In addition, those who buy it in pre-sale will have access to a special Zoroark and new outfits. Does it catch your attention?

What does this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC include?

youhe Hidden Treasure of Area Zero It will be divided into two parts. The first is the one that arrives this September 13 and the second will do so at some point in the winter of this year. In these adventures we will find new pokémon. Not only normal but also legendary.

Source: TPC.

As for the scenarios, each part will take place in a different location. The first will be at Kitakami Hall, a place that seems to have been taken straight out of feudal Japan, where we will attend a festival. While the second part will take us to Blueberry Academy, which has a Terarium, a place of artificial environments full of creatures to capture. Will they give it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)