The city of vegasin the United States of America, will soon have a new neighborhood where some streets they have been baptized with the names of some celebrities Pokémon. That the success of Pokémon was immense was already clear to most, but now we have further confirmation.

To reveal the novelty was Andrew Miller, the construction manager of Harmony Homes LLC, in an interview with KLAS 8 News NOW, a local TV station. She was the one who made this decision because: “It’s really, really hard to name the streets in this city.”

Miller then explained the process by which streets are named in Las Vegas: you have to propose two names for each street to be sure that they have completely original names.

Miller seems to have been inspired by her children’s obsession with Pokémon, as explained by her: “When I hear Jigglypuffit makes me laugh.” he said, before adding: “If when you’re coming home from work after a bad day, you have to wander down Jigglypuff Lane, you will surely smile.”

For now, not all the streets with the names of the Pokémon have been revealed. According to Google Maps However, it is already possible to transit on Snorlax Lane and Squirtle Lane. More will come in the future.