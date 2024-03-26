The Pokémon Company announces spring events for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet: from March 29th to 31st there will be massive appearances of Pichu And Happywith a high probability of encountering creatures with theVitality Emblem. The two titles are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, in Pokemon Sleep it will be possible to meet the legendary Raikou while searching for sleep. Pokemon Sleep is available for free on smartphones iOS and b. More details can be found below.

CELEBRATE SPRING WITH NEW ACTIVITIES IN POKÉMON SCARLET & VIOLET AND POKÉMON SLEEP

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – Get ready for Massive Appearances of Adorable Pokémon!

Get ready for spring! From Friday, March 29, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, massive Pichu and Happiny appearances will appear throughout the Paldea region, the lands of Nordivia, and throughout the Bioterarium of Blueberry Institute.

In these special massive appearances you will be more likely to encounter Pokémon with the Vitality Emblem. Have fun catching these energetic little Pokémon!

Information about massive appearance events

To participate in the massive appearance events available for a limited period of time, you will need to have downloaded the most recent updates and news from the Poképortale. To receive the latest News from the Poképortale, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary.

You can download the latest News from the Poképortale by opening the menu with the button X and selecting PoképortalThen Secret Gift and finally Receive the News from the Poképortal.

Visit the official website of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for more information. The Legendary Pokémon Raikou appears in Pokémon Sleep!

The Legendary Pokémon Raikou will appear during a sleep quest for the first time, and this two-week event is a special chance to focus on its quest!

During this event, you can collect samples of Raikou Hair to exchange via Event Exchange for items, such as Raikou Incense and Raikou Cookies. You can use Raikou Incense to research Raikou's various sleep styles! Raikou can appear while searching for sleep, even without Raikou Incense, but very rarely.

Furthermore, you will be able to encounter Pokémon of different sleep types, regardless of yours. In particular, electric-type Pokémon will have a higher appearance rate.

During this event, you can take on two limited-time mission lines, Week 1 Missions and Week 2 Missions, to earn Raikou Mane champions as rewards!