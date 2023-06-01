In addition to the usual events such as the Regional and International Championships, players of the video game championships and the Pokémon Trading Card Game have another opportunity to earn Championship Points in special events, this time directly in Italy, more precisely in Turin. In fact, on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June, in Pavilion 1 of the Lingotto Fiere exhibition center, it will be possible to try your hand at free challenges open to all that will allow you to obtain the points necessary to climb the rankings and “capture” a front row seat for the final to be held in August in Japan, in Yokohama. The event will be streamed throughout the weekend on the Cydonia_Chiara Twitch channel from 8:30 to 21. The competitions will be divided into three distinct categories: junior (born from 2011 onwards), senior (born from 2007 to 2010 inclusive) and master (born up to and including 2006) and all players with a Trainer ID registered with the Pokémon Trainer Club will be able to participate. The tournament will be played according to the official formats of the Play! Pokémon and the competition doors will open at 8:00 on both days. Last year, the title of Champion was achieved in the Galar region by Flavio Del Pidio. There are 784 seats available for the Masters category and 200 Championship Points up for grabs for the winner. Precisely for this reason, not only our coaches will participate in the tournament, but also players from all over Europe in an attempt to overturn or confirm the top 16 of the ranking of our continent. There will also be a series of activities parallel to the main challenges dedicated to spectators and to all those who will not be able to access the final stages.