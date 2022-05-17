The Mediolanum Forum of AssagoMilan, will host the Pokémon Special Championshipofficial competition of the Pokémon championship organized by ProGaming Italy. The dates chosen are 4 and 5 June 2022.

Gamers from all over the world and of all ages will be able to compete with video games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield as well as with the decks of Pokémon Trading Card Game. Here are all the details.

The special event of the Pokémon Championship arrives in Milan

The competition returns live at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago (MI), on 4 and 5 June 2022.

Bolzano, May 17, 2022 – The Mediolanum Forum of Assago (MI) will be the stage of a unique event in Italy, there Pokémon Special Championship. The highly anticipated tournament is an official competition of the Pokémon Championship – organized by ProGaming Italya leading company for over 20 years in the organization of events dedicated to export – and will take place on 4 and 5 June 2022.

More than 600 players – from all over the world and of all ages – will be able to compete against each other Pokémon video games Spade And Pokémon Shield both on Pokémon Trading Card Game. In line with the official game rules Play! Pokémon, players will have to bring their deck of 60 cards or their copy of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. This event will be an opportunity to earn special points called “Championship Points ”which will allow you to get an invitation to the World Championships Pokémon, scheduled for August 18 to 21 coming to London.

During the competition, participants will be divided into three categories: Junior (born from 2010 onwards), Senior (born from 2006 to 2009 inclusive) e master’s degree (born in 2005 or earlier).

To continue to ensure maximum safety for all event attendees, a number of requirements and precautions related to COVID-19 will need to be observed. For more information visit the page pokemonmillennium.net/special/

About ProGaming Italy (PGI)

Active for over 20 years both in Italy and abroad, based in Bolzano, ProGaming Italia is one of the largest Esport event organization agencies that collaborates with the primary brands of the video game market. The main purpose of the company is to connect with its audience in order to create a constant dialogue between players, spectators, partners and the most important gaming communities. In 2021 PGI created a joint venture with Berlin-based Freaks4u Gaming, a 360 ° marketing and communication agency focused on games and exports, which provides services in Europe, the USA and Asia. PGI also manages ESL for all export activities for Italy, Switzerland and Austria, bringing professional projects with an international scope to all the countries in which it operates.