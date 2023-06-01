The Pokemon Company has revealed all the details of the Italian leg of the Pokemon Special Championship 2023. The event will be held on June 3 and 4 at Pavilion 1 of the Lingotto Fiere exhibition center and will allow all participants to have fun with free Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon Trading Card Game tournaments.

The best players will thus be able to earn valuables Championship Points useful for obtaining a front row seat for the final of the World Championships, which will be held in August in Japan. We will be able to follow the Italian stage of the special championship live on Twitch thanks to the commentary of Cydonia starting from 8:30 until 21:00 both days.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

POKÉMON SPECIAL CHAMPIONSHIP TORINO 2023: THE UNMISSABLE ITALIAN APPOINTMENT TO FLY TO THE FINAL OF THE POKÉMON CHAMPIONSHIP IN JAPAN This weekend in Hall 1 of the Lingotto Fiere exhibition center in Turin, the special event of the 2023 Pokémon Championship will be held, which will see players from all over the world compete in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon GO and the Game of Trading Cards. The appointment represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to score points needed to climb the rankings and secure a place in the final to be held in August in Yokohama, Japan. The event, a must for a true fan, will also be streamed with commentary in Italian on the channel Twitch of Cydonia and Chiara from 8:30 to 21:00 on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June. Milan, June 1, 2023 – Continues the 2023 competitive season of Pokémon and this time it's time to play at home. In addition to the usual events such as the Regional and International Championships, players of the video game championships and the Pokémon Trading Card Game have an additional opportunity to win Championship Points in special events and this time it is played directly in Italy, more precisely a Turin. Saturday 3 And Sunday 4 Juneindeed, at the Pavilion 1 of the exhibition center Lingotto Fair it will be possible to try their hand at exciting free challenges open to all that will allow the most daring to obtain the precious points needed to climb the rankings and "capture" a front row seat for the final to be held in August in Japanto Yokohama. A truly unmissable appointment for any self-respecting fan, for a weekend dedicated to Pokémon both in Turin and online, thanks to the possibility of following the event throughout the weekend also in streaming on the Twitch channel Cydonia_Chiara from 8:30 to 21:00 both on Saturday and on Sunday. The creator's streaming commentary Cydonia will focus on challenges played on video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet For Nintendo Switchbut there will be exciting fights on the Trading Card Game And Pokémon GO. The competitions will be divided into three distinct categories: junior (born 2011 onwards), senior (born between 2007 and 2010 inclusive) e master's degree (born up to and including 2006) and all players in possession of a Manager ID registered at Pokémon Trainer Club. The tournament will be played according to the official schedule formats play! Pokémon and the doors of the competition will open at 8:00 on both days. Last year, the title of Sample was achieved in the Galar region from Flavio Del Pidiobut with Teracrystallization and the Paldea Ruin Pokémon the challenge is open again! Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet on Italian soil, as well as an unmissable opportunity not only to test one's skills and to spend an unforgettable weekend full of fun, but also and above all to obtain a large number of Championship Pointsessential points to qualify for the World Championships in Japan. I am well 784in fact, the places available for the Masters category e 200 Championship Points up for grabs for first place. Precisely for this reason, not only the most daring local coaches will participate in the tournament, but also players from all over Europe in an attempt to overturn or confirm the top 16 of the ranking of our continent. There will also be a series of activities parallel to the main challenges dedicated to spectators and to all those who will not be able to access the final stages, with many surprises and exclusive gifts. Everything is ready to experience firsthand two days of exciting challenges! The appointment will be on 3 And June 4th in Turin, as well as live on the channel from 8:30 to 21:00 on Saturday and Sunday. May the best man win!

