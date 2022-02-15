You know those lucky breaks that happen rare times in life? Maybe that day the numbers you have been playing for a lifetime finally came out, luck has smiled on you on the net Free Spins, you have had a promotion at work or, much more simply, you have managed to get that thing that man has been looking for all his life. After immortality it is therefore a question of perfection, or in any case of an above-average beauty, which has always been sought to reproduce thanks to art.

And it is precisely for this reason that songs have been recorded, films shot, painted pictures, sculptures made, but above all photographs taken. One press of a button to forever immortalize the fleetingness of a moment on film, a single moment that can take the form of an elusive one Pokémon wild hiding in the bush.

These rapid movements thus took shape in the first Pokémon Snap released for the Nintendo 64 between 1999 (Japan and United States of America) and the 2000 (Europe and rest of the world). A very particular title that presented the famous monsters created by the brilliant mind of Satoshi Tajiri in a form under a different lens than the other games in the series.

This time, in fact, the players would not have interpreted a Pokémon trainer, but rather a photographer who, directly commissioned by the essay Professor Oakshould have brought him the best shots taken on a path that would have crossed different habitats such as a river, a cave and so on.

But be careful because, a bit as if you were in an amusement park like Gardaland, even here aspiring photographers players will be on board a sort of “attraction”. A curious means of locomotion that moves as if it were on the tracks, still managing to fly both on the water and on the most rugged surfaces.

From here we must try to make myself enough i 60 shots available in your roll of film and focus your gaze in each direction for peck the different Pokémon that populate the environment at the right time. Maybe in a curious pose, in a group or in the exact moment to make the best close-ups possible.

However, do not worry because you will not only have a camera, but also tools that could be particularly useful for carrying out your quest (especially because at the end the photos will be evaluated by a strict Professor Oak).

There will therefore be one Apple which will serve to attract Pokémon to you, a kind of poké ball which will help you to understand the secrets of the environment itself and a flute to make the different creatures around you wake up and dance. Really not bad for a game of twenty years ago, don’t you think too?

Sure, maybe he hasn’t aged in the best way today, but a game of this old Nintendo 64 title is always good for the soul. In any case, we close by reminding you that, if you have a Nintendo Switch and you liked this game, then New Pokémon Snap is just the one for you!