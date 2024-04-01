Last year the application was finally launched Pokémon Sleep, which gives you a score and lets you capture new creatures depending on how well the user has rested, either by just using the cell phone or by adding the device that went on sale the same day the app arrived . This means that popularity has skyrocketed, and its owners have decided to go one step further and bring the experience to the great champions.

According to what was mentioned in the official account, there will be a tournament called Pokémon Sleep World Champions Tournament, in which the user with the best sleep score will take home the cup, having top quality beds at the site of the confrontation, as well as themes from the franchise. From what is seen in the trailer, it will be the new discipline that is added to the cards, video games and more, so it will surely be its debut now that the games take place in Hawaii.

Here the video:

Obviously after such a great presentation, they were going to emphasize that none of this is true, given that the video came out on April 1, which we could consider April Fool's Day but in the United States, so even music companies high caliber can afford to reveal jokes to people. Of course, Pokémon championships in all other competitions are a reality on the shores of Hawaii, so players should prepare to excel in whatever they have dedicated themselves to.

Thank goodness they didn't release a fake teaser for a fifth generation remake or people would have been quite offended.

Remember that the app Pokémon Sleep is available. For a better experience it is suggested to use the Pokémon GO Plus+.

Via: Pokemon

Editor's note: It would definitely be a competition that many users would excel in, but there may be some drawbacks involved. However, the joke was so good that they even worked on a trailer for more credulity on the part of the public.