The Pokémon Company International has announced that Pokémon Sleep, the app that measures sleep through interactions with the popular Pokémon, is now available in Europe for Android devices. To play Pokémon Sleep, players must place their smart device or Pokémon GO Plus+ near their pillow and then go to sleep. When they wake up, they can check their sleep measurement results, observe the sleeping patterns of Pokémon that have appeared, and assist in Professor Neroli’s sleep research by logging them into the Sonnodex. The more players sleep, the bigger they’ll make Snorlax, the more Pokémon they’ll encounter, and the more sleep styles they can discover. Additionally, the Pokémon GO Plus+ device will be available in Europe on Friday, July 21. Players who connect Pokémon GO Plus+ to Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO will get a variety of in-game bonuses, including a Pikachu wearing a nightcap that they’ll find in Pokémon Sleep and the ability to participate in a special research in Pokémon GO that will take them to meet a Snorlax with a nightcap.