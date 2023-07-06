













Pokémon Sleep shows its game mechanics and they are more complex than you imagine







The first thing you’ll do Pokémon Sleep is to evaluate your sleeping style. Yes, because there are different ways to rest and it is from them that you begin to unlock the different Pokémon that will appear to you sleeping.

But that’s the basic thing that happens at night, during the day you have to feed Snorlax, a detail that will help him increase his strength.

During the night, this application will record how you sleep. The more you sleep, the higher the score you will get. If you sleep little, that will also show in your score.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Your score added with the strength of snorlax he will give you his sleepy power. The more power, the more Pokémon you will gather. The more you sleep, the more you can study different ways of sleeping for the little pocket monsters.

We also recommend: Detective Pikachu Returns is announced and already has a release date

Pokémon Sleep does more than just record your sleep hours

Other tools you have Pokémon Sleep it is keeping track of the time you get up, also the time you sleep. It also includes a graph that tells you how you’re sleeping. The app even goes so far as to record some of the sounds you usually make while you sleep.

Source: The Pokemon Company

On the other hand, depending on the way you sleep is how the Pokémon will appear to you. The ideal is that you rest at night as well as possible so that the creatures with different presentations come out differently.

To “play” you need to keep your phone plugged in all night and also turn it face down with the app open. Ideally, you should also put your phone near your pillow on your bed. If you put it on a hard surface, it won’t work.

Are you ready to play while you sleep? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)