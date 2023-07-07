The video offers a long explanation of all the Pokémon Sleep features which allows you to obtain the various creatures of the Game Freak saga in a new format.

Pokemon Sleep it has a very clear name. It’s a Pokémon game in which you sleep. Simple, isn’t it? Not really, at least according to what is shown in a new video dedicated to the mobile application for iOS and Android shared by The Pokémon Company. You can see the video below.

Pokémon Sleep: the main features

Pokémon Sleep: The sleep stats section

First of all, by playing we get a score for our sleep, based on how much sleep we slept each night. The various creatures from the Pokédexmoreover, they have different sleeping styles: for example, Pikachu can fall asleep sitting up with his ears hanging down, or stand on his side and on his back.

Also, during the day we are always associated with one Snorlax, typical sleepyhead Pokémon. Our goal will be to feed him to increase his Strength, a statistic that combined with the sleep time of the previous evening will determine the Drowsy Power which in turn will determine the number of Pokémon that will appear the next day and that can be captured.

Also, our Snorlax will increase in size. This also causes the spawn chances of Pokémon with rare sleep styles to improve. The aim is as always to find and capture them all. Professor Neroli will guide us on the journey.

Pokémon Sleep also reports characteristics such as our movements in sleep and records the sounds we made, allowing us to listen to them again. Depending on the type of sleep, different Pokémon will appear. The video also explains that it is recommended to keep the smartphone charged, that you have to leave the app open on the screen and put the smartphone face down holding it above the bed near the pillow: if you place it far away it cannot detect our type of sleep. It is also not recommended to keep the smartphone under the pillow or under the covers, as it could overheat.