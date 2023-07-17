Pokemon Sleep it already turns out available in some countriesthrough the classic initiative of soft launch with progressive rollout which will then be extended to the whole world: for the moment, the game can be downloaded in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Latin America.
The title in question appears, in these countries, available in complete form on both iOS and Android, after being in the pre-registration phase for several weeks.
The particular software can then be downloaded into Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Latin America but this means that the final launch will probably not be long in other countries as well, including obviously Italy too.
What is Pokemon Sleep?
As we previously reported, Pokémon Sleep is a particular title that is halfway between a game and software dedicated to health, so to speak. It is an app that track sleep of the user and interprets it according to the world of Pokémon.
The absolute protagonist is clearly Snorlax, the huge creature who has a great passion for naps, so he is the ideal character for this type of initiative. Each night, users can activate the app and place their device nearby: it tracks sleep based on the user’s breathing and, in the morning, translates sleep quality and duration in various ways.
Mainly, it’s about attract new Pokémon based on the sleep carried out, which will probably change depending on the quality of this. Furthermore, it will be possible to interact with Snorlax in various ways. Everything can then be connected to Pokémon GO to obtain various benefits within the game.
