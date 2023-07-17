Pokemon Sleep it already turns out available in some countriesthrough the classic initiative of soft launch with progressive rollout which will then be extended to the whole world: for the moment, the game can be downloaded in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Latin America.

The title in question appears, in these countries, available in complete form on both iOS and Android, after being in the pre-registration phase for several weeks.

The particular software can then be downloaded into Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Latin America but this means that the final launch will probably not be long in other countries as well, including obviously Italy too.