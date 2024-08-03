The Pokémon Company shared a new trailer for Pokémon Sleepwhich allows you to appreciate the connectivity between this application and Pokémon GO Plus +. It is in this that you can see a special version of Pikachu, which is wearing its sleeping cap.

The video in question is titled as ‘Awake or Asleep, You’ve Got Pikachu by Your Side!’and conceptually shows how this pocket monster interacts with this software.

What is this Pikachu for? Pokémon Sleep? The idea is that it can improve the parenting experience for Snorlax, and it takes up a sixth slot on the team of helpers. But it goes beyond that, as it even knows how to sing lullabies.

This is when sleep data is recorded. In addition to the above, it also works as an alarm clock and has several options. This is something that can be seen in the preview we shared.

Those who link Pokémon Sleep Pokémon GO Plus+ users will also receive some rewards. The friendship level cap for a Pikachu with a hat will increase from 18 to 20. Honey will also be part of the third tier of materials that can be collected.

This version of the most famous Pokémon of all will be added to profile icons available in the application. But that’s not all, there will also be other valuable gifts.

So there will be rewards of up to 500 diamonds in Pokémon Sleep based on total sleep time recorded with the Pokémon GO Plus+ device.

If you have this device and it doesn’t yet have the aforementioned app, it’s worth getting it. It’s free and you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store; it all depends on your mobile device.

Source: The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon is a current and active franchise. That applies both to its card game, which has a new series, and to its video games. In the case of the latter, there is a gift for those who have Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

