The Pokémon Company International today announced that Pokémon Sleep, the app that measures sleep with the help of popular pocket monsters, has surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide since its release in late July 2023 for iOS devices and Android. To celebrate this milestone, until Friday 22 September, it will be possible to obtain a special in-game gift, which will include a Camping Ticket voucher; this is a special tool that allows you to borrow a good Camping Set for seven days, useful for research and for growing Snorlax, a fundamental part of the game. All players will be able to receive the gift to celebrate 10 million downloads, and inside they will find: 1000 Sleep Points, a Good Camp Ticket, five Poké Cookies, three S-ingredient Tickets. The gifts can be received by selecting Main Menu on the main screen and then tapping the gift box on the top right of the menu screen. Gifts sent to the Gift Box must be collected within 90 days, after which they will be automatically deleted. In addition, the “Sweet Dream Day” event will be available in-game from Wednesday, August 30 to Friday, September 1, 2023. During this time, sleep power will be multiplied by 1.5, and on the night of the full moon (Thursday, August 31) multiplied by 2. Players may be able to gather more Pokémon or discover rarer Sleep Styles due to increased Sleep Power. The “Sweet Dream Day” event will be held once a month for three days: the night of the full moon, the day before and the day after.