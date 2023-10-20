The Pokémon Company announces the first event for Pokémon Sleepthe application for mobile devices that helps improve sleep with the help of Pokémon. From tomorrow, October 21stthe first Halloween-themed event will be available, during which it will be possible to meet a special person Pikachu and numerous type creatures Spectrum.

Furthermore, the company announces that for the occasion Mimikyu will be added to the roster of Pokémon UNITEthe battle royale available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. More details can be found below.

POKÉMON SLEEP ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST HALLOWEEN THEMED EVENT AND MIMIKYU THE SCARILY FUN POKÉMON JOINS THE FRAY IN POKÉMON UNITE As of Thursday, September 21, just over two months after the launch of Pokémon Sleep, the total number of hours of sleep recorded worldwide has surpassed 900 million, or 105,000 years! Pokémon Sleep’s first Halloween-themed event is also on the way. Pokémon Sleep Halloween 2023 – Double candy hunt During this spooky event, there will be several Halloween-themed opportunities, such as the chance to encounter Pikachu wearing a Halloween hat and many Ghost-type Pokémon, and getting more candy to grow your Helper Pokémon. During the event period, some Pikachu will appear wearing a Halloween hat decorated with a ghost badge! Event period: From Monday 30 October 2023 at 4:00 am to Monday 6 November 2023 at 3:59 am (local time). Event Area: Greengrass Isle Follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonSleep Note: Pikachu wearing a Halloween hat will not be able to evolve. A fearsome new opponent joins the fray in Pokémon UNITE Mimikyu, the Disguise Pokémon, joined the fray in Pokémon UNITE on October 19!

The next Pokémon UNITE Battle Pass will be available from October 24th to December 4th. Complete unique missions to earn rewards, including the Phantom Thief: Inteleon Holowear style. If you or your audience is interested in playing as Mimikyu, we will be able to share a set of digital codes to unlock the character. Follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonUnite

Source: The Pokémon Company