Pokémon Sleep has reached $100 million in revenue. Considering that it is used while sleeping, it is definitely not a small amount. As you know, we are talking about an application that monitors users’ sleep both iOS and Android, which took a long time to come out on the market (four years from presentation to launch). Finally it seems to be a big deal, given how much it is earning.

Sleeping can be fun

Pokémon Sleep is tied to The Pokémon Company’s “blue ocean” project to improve the well-being of players. Basically, Sleep takes care of the hours of sleep while Pokémon Go takes care of the rest of the day.

Of course, Pokémon GO continues to produce much higher results, with around a billion dollars in revenue per year, but Pokémon Sleep’s 100 million dollars also have an impact, especially since we’re talking about a figure that most video games can only dream of.

Most of Pokémon Sleep’s revenue comes from Japanaccording to AppMagic estimates. Our Japanese friends have in fact spent around 73 million dollars on the application, compared to 15 million dollars spent by US users, in second place, and 4 million dollars spent by Taiwanese users, in third place.

As for downloads, 44% of the approximately 9.8 million total always come from Japan. Followed by the United States (17%) and Taiwan (7%). Interestingly, Revenue spiked during in-app eventsa sign that the playful component was effective in ensuring its success.