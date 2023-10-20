













Pokemon Sleep celebrates record sleep time in players and goes for more









Now, The Pokémon Company announced a record number for Pokémon Sleep. The video game has already recorded more than 100 thousand hours of sleep since its launch on iOS and Android.

To that we must add that this title already has more than 10 million trainers who are helping Professor Neroli investigate the sleeping styles of Pokémon.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Likewise, this title does not stop at just reaching this “milestone”. From October 30 to November 6, 2023, a special limited-time event will take place for this video game that will be related to Halloween. Trainers will be able to find a Pikachu with a hat alluding to the era and several Ghost-type Pokémon.

If that wasn’t enough, we also have various rewards like double candy, research tasks, and much more that are sure to keep you busy and looking forward to bedtime.

