To celebrate its first anniversary, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokémon Sleep will have various gifts and special events.

Likewise, the Coaches of Pokémon Sleep They will also receive other gifts to celebrate the 20 million downloads that the sleep tracking app has reached worldwide across iOS and Android devices since its launch in July 2023.

We also recommend: We’re almost there to reach Japan: Pokémon Horizons releases more episodes

Here’s everything you need for this game that invites you to sleep properly:

Pokemon Sleep 1st Anniversary Gifts

On the occasion of this first anniversary of Pokémon Sleepplayers will be able to enjoy the following in-game events and gifts.

Three new positions – In Pokémon SleepIn the game, players must sleep with their mobile device or the Pokémon GO Plus+ accessory near their pillow, and upon awakening, check the results of their sleep study and work with Professor Neroli to record the postures they discovered.[1] If you do a sleep study every day, you will increase your chances of discovering these three new positions.

Sprigatito’s Cuddle

Fuecoco semi-alert

Quaxly Sit

First anniversary party – Trainers will be able to participate in the First Anniversary Party event from Monday, July 15, 2024, to Monday, July 29, 2024. During the event, players will have an increased chance of encountering Sprigati, Firecracker, and Quaxly in-game. There will also be special quests where they can earn Sprigati Incense, Firecracker Incense, and Quaxly Incense. Details about the First Anniversary Bundles and Pokémon Friend Bundles can be found on the Pokémon website. Pokémon Sleep or in the news section of the game.

First Anniversary Early Gift Week – This event has already started and will be available until Saturday, July 13, 2024. Over a seven-day period, players will be able to earn up to 1,050 Dream Points as gifts. Those who log in during the distribution period will be able to receive these gifts by accessing the main menu and tapping the gift box icon found at the top right of the screen.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Commemorative gifts for the 20 million downloads of Pokémon Sleep

To celebrate reaching 20 million downloads, players of Pokémon Sleep You can get the following gifts in the game from now until 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

1,000 dream points

1 Seed Main Skill

1 Cluster of Dreams M

5 Poke Cookies

Those who log in during the distribution period will be able to receive these gifts by accessing the main menu and tapping the gift box icon found at the top right of the screen.

What do you think of these rewards to celebrate Pokémon Sleep? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.