Pokémon Sleep It’s been a year since I started measuring how well I sleep and whether I’m sleeping as I should.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Pokémon Sleep will have several activities to encourage you to go to bed earlyas he will give away incense so you can obtain rare sweets, items and much more during the days that the celebration takes place.

In addition, Pokémon Sleep will welcome the Paldea starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly as well as their respective evolutions. Keep in mind that each starter comes with its respective package which can be purchased in the in-game store with its respective incense.

During each day of the week of this celebration that begins today, July 15, we will have Ultra Cookies for the game, which help raise friendship with Pokémon up to level 5.

Other extras that you should not lose sight of are a Pokémon that will be very hungry after sleeping and you can use candy to level them up much faster.

Source: Pokemon

In addition to incense, we will have limited-time rewards that will give us cookies, candy, and dream fragments. These missions will be separate from those of the first and second week. The important thing is that you play every day to get all the rewards.

We also recommend: Pokémon Sleep celebrates one year and 20 million downloads

Pokémon Sleep: what you need to play this installment

To play Pokémon Sleep, you need to download the mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. The joke is that the game measures your sleep and rates it. Depending on the quality, you’ll get certain Pokémon.

You can also use a device called Pokémon Plus+ which works to measure your sleep and, best of all, it has Pikachu’s voice singing to you so you can go to sleep and be less stressed.

This would be a great time for you to get motivated to sleep better, “play” and more with this video game that never stops growing and that is undoubtedly a different experience. Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.