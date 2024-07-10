The Pokémon Company has announced a lot of new things coming to celebrate the first anniversary of Pokémon SLEEP. In just one year the game was downloaded by over 20 million playersa truly important milestone that the software house wants to celebrate during the anniversary.

Not only will they be implemented three new sleep stylesbut starting from today until July 14th you will be able to get lots of gifts simply by logging into the game. In addition from 15th to 29th July players will be more likely to encounter Quaxly, Unleashed And Firecoco and get their Aroma by completing special missions.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

POKÉMON SLEEP CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY AND 20 MILLION DOWNLOADS In-game gifts and events are available to celebrate these milestones. July 10, 2024 – The Pokémon Company International today announced exciting in-game gifts and events to celebrate the first anniversary of Pokémon Sleep. Trainers can also earn in-game gifts to celebrate over 20 million downloads worldwide since the app’s launch in July 2023 for iOS and Android devices. First Anniversary Celebrations In celebration of Pokémon Sleep’s first anniversary, the following events and gifts will be available. Three new sleep styles . To play Pokémon Sleep, players must sleep with their smart device or Pokémon GO Plus + placed near their pillow, then check their sleep research results and work with Professor Neroli to catalog Pokémon sleep patterns. By doing sleep research every day, there will be a greater chance of discovering new sleep patterns. Sprigatito’s crouching style Fuecoco’s Watchful Eye Style Quaxly Sitting Style

1 Main Skill Seed

1 Dream Block M

5 Poké Cookies To receive these gifts, you need to log in during the distribution period and select Main Menu on the main screen. After that, you need to tap the gift box in the top right of the main menu screen. Pokémon Sleep is available to download for free on App Store or Google Play. On the Official Pokémon YouTube Channel a video is available to celebrate the first anniversary. More information about Pokémon Sleep is available at Pokemon.it/Sleep.

Source: The Pokémon Company