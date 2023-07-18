Pokemon Sleep And available today on iOS and Android in Italy: it is possible to carry out the free downloads from the App Store or Google Play and discover the many peculiarities of this application dedicated to sleep quality.

Download Pokémon Sleep for free from the App Store

Download Pokémon Sleep for free from Google Play

Announced in 2019, Pokémon Sleep is simple to use: just place your own smart device or Pokémon GO Plus + near the pillow before going to sleep.

Once you wake up, you can check your results sleep measurementdiscover the sleeping patterns of the Pokémon that showed up during that time, and contribute to Professor Neroli’s sleep research by recording this data in the Sonnodex.

“The more players sleep, the bigger they’ll make Snorlax, the more Pokémon they’ll encounter, and the more sleep styles they’ll discover,” reads the official Pokémon Sleep press release.