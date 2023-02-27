First announced in May 2019, it has now been reintroduced Pokemon Sleep. At the Pokémon Presents on February 27, 2023 it was revealed that the sleep app dedicated to GameFreak’s little monsters will arrive during theSummer 2023 for iOS and Android.

In this app/game we will find the Professor Neroli, who specializes in researching the sleeping patterns of Pokémon. Obviously he will not miss Snorlax, one of the Pokémon best known for its ability to sleep anywhere. With this app we will be able to measure our sleep, record it and analyze it. Depending on how we sleep, we will be assigned a category: Light, Intermediate and Deep.

Everything is fine sleep category has its own Pokémon and they will gather around Snorlax. The various Pokémon will also have multiple versions depending on the position in which they sleep: our aim will be to find them all simply by sleeping and waking up.

To this is added another announcement: the Pokemon Go Plus+ which uses Bluetooth low energy technology to connect to and be used by the Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep smartphone apps. In Pokémon Sleep, the device helps monitor sleep. The release of this device is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

here is the Pokémon Go Plus+ trailer.

New Pokémon Paradox for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were also introduced.