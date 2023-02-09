Pokémon it always remains an excellent subject for cosplay, both for the historical protagonists and also for the antagonists, as this also demonstrates Jessie cosplay from shprotonwhich confirms the girl as a true glamorous star of the cast of the series,

The model operates a somewhat flashy reinterpretation of the character, but her characteristics are not so far from the original, considering that the Jessie of the Team Rocket he is however a decidedly over the top person, as are his teammates.

The historical “bad” of the series is shown here in a rather personalized version, with look revised in more sensual terms: shproton comes with a costume that has the basic characteristics of the original one, however resulting in several aspects more provocative, without however losing too much track, with excellent results.

The flame red hair is there (although the originals are perhaps more purplish), the clothes are essentially the same even if they are a little more skimpy than the original and there is also the inevitable Pokéball to reconnect to the more classic traditions of Pokémon, in short, the ingredients are the canonical ones, but the overall result is something quite different and strongly characterized, therefore very interesting to see.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Marin by Shirogane-sama from My Dress-Up Darling, the cosplay of Midnight by vkryp from My Hero Academia, that of Tae Takemi from Xenon_ne from Persona 5, Cynthia’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy’s cosplay from shirogane_sama from Cyberpunk 2077, and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay from yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.